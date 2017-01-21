Preview: Nets vs. Hornets

Brooklyn Nets at Charlotte Hornets

7 p.m. Spectrum Center

TV: YES Network

Radio: WCBS 880AM

The Brooklyn Nets got back in the win column on Friday night, scoring a season-high 143 points in a 143-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The win busted an 11-game losing streak for the Nets and also set a series of season-highs in the process. In addition to the 143 points, the Nets scored a season-high 77 second-half points, 73 bench points and a season-high 57.8% FG%.

And they did it without Trevor Booker and Sean Kilpatrick, who were both sitting out to rest.

Brook Lopez and Bojan Bogdanovic led the way with 23 points each, but the Nets got a big effort out of their bench. Six of the Nets’ seven bench players scored in double-digits on Friday, part of a season-high 73 point effort. Caris LeVert had 17 points, shooting 6-of-6 with six assists and five rebounds. Quincy Acy rewarded the Nets for a second 10-day contract with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Joe Harris (sprained left ankle) will miss Saturday’s game, as will Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring).

Hornets Win Two Straight:

The Charlotte Hornets are coming in off an impressive 113-78 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. The Hornets held the Raptors to 30 second-half points and have held their last two opponents to 85 points or fewer.

The two-game winning streak comes on the heels of a five-game losing streak for the Hornets who are in third place in the Southeast Division.

Season Series:

The Nets and Hornets are 1-1 this season through two games at Barclays Center. Most recently, the Nets won 120-118 on Randy Foye’s dramatic game-winning buzzer beater. Bojan Bogdanovic (26 points), Sean Kilpatrick (23) and Brook Lopez (21) each played a role in the win.

The Nets dropped the first meeting of the season 99-95 at Barclays Center. Hornets leading-scorer Kemba Walker scored 30 points to lead Charlotte.