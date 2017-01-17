Toronto Pulls Away from Nets, 119-109

The backcourt duo of DeMar DeRozan and Cory Joseph was too much for the Brooklyn Nets, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 119-109 win at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

With the Nets within 99-93 early in the fourth quarter, Joseph and DeRozan combined to score every Toronto point on a 10-1 run that gave the Raptors a 109-94 lead and control of the game with 5:35 to go.

“They hit some tough shots,” said Brook Lopez. “I thought that I personally could have been better in the pick and roll. Down the stretch they got a lot of good mid-range looks they hit, and they attacked the basket well too.”

Lopez led the Nets with 28 points and eight rebounds, and Caris LeVert and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points apiece. Hollis-Jefferson and Trevor Booker also grabbed eight boards.

“I was just trying to be aggressive,” said Lopez after his highest-scoring outing since a 33-point night on Dec. 28. “We had a lot of guys like Rondae, Spence (Spencer Dinwiddie) making great looks in transition where I would seal and they just give me easy buckets, so it kinda got me going.”

The Nets got two energetic performances from Hollis-Jefferson and LeVert. Hollis-Jefferson had his second straight 14-point game, shooting 5-for-8 both nights, and has grabbed 15 rebounds in his last two games.

While Hollis-Jefferson sparked the Nets early, LeVert opened up in the third, scoring the Nets’ final 10 points of the quarter, including two 3-pointers in the final minute.

LeVert shot 6-for-8 overall and had four assists and two steals in 23 minutes. It was the rookie’s 21st game and over his last 10 he’s averaging 8.9 points and shooting 51 percent from the field.

“He’s pushing us,” said coach Kenny Atkinson. “He’s pushing us for more minutes. It’s something we’ll look at it. He was out for a long time, so I think we have to be smart about gradually building him up from a physical standpoint so we keep that in mind. He keeps playing like this, he’s obviously demanding more minutes and more time.”

Trailing 11-0 just 2:30 into the game, the Nets outscored Toronto 22-10 over the next seven minutes to take a 22-21 lead and wrapped up the first quarter leading 29-26.

Three-pointers from Sean Kilpatrick and Justin Hamilton were followed by Hamilton’s put-back basket to give the Nets their first lead. From there, Hollis-Jefferson turned a drive down the lane into three-point play and came up with a steal for a wide-open dunk. LeVert’s step-back baseline jumper put the Nets up 29-26.

Brooklyn posted another high-scoring first half, taking a 61-58 lead at the break against the Atlantic Division leaders, shooting 53 percent from the field in the first 24 minutes. Lopez had 19 points at halftime and Hollis-Jefferson had put up a quick 10.

The Nets were tied at 71 midway through the third quarter before Toronto put together a 13-2 burst, with Joseph’s shot-clock beating 3-pointer right tin the middle of it. The run put the Raptors up 84-75, and they carried a 92-85 lead into the fourth quarter.

Joseph finished with a career-high 33 points, and DeRozan — averaging 28.1 points per game coming in — finished with 36.

“You don’t like it when he comes in the game off the bench,” said Atkinson of Joseph, who got the start in Kyle Lowry’s spot. “You look at their best units, he’s in there. He’s really developed into a heck of a player. Really has worked on his offensive game. Finished at the rim. Hit mid-range, then hit that three at the end of the shot clock, catch and shoot. Impressive performance by those two guys.”