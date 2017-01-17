Preview: Nets vs. Raptors

Brooklyn Nets (8-32) vs. Toronto Raptors (27-13)

7:30 p.m. Barclays Center

TV: YES Network

Radio: WCBS 880AM

The Brooklyn Nets’ loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night is still fresh in the team’s mind – both the good and bad things they did in that game.

The fourth quarter stung, as the Nets gave up 42 points in the final period of the 132-113 loss, but Brooklyn had a lot to like in the first three quarters. The Nets shot 49% in the first three quarters vs. Toronto, 48% (13-of-27) from deep and had 20 assists to be in a one-point game entering the fourth.

“I thought we did a good job in a lot of areas and if you really look at that game it was a three-minute stretch that hurt us and it was transition defense,” Brook Lopez said at Tuesday’s shootaround. “We just have to shore ourselves up on that and realize that any sort of letdown against a top tier team like that or like Houston really takes us out of the game.”

The Nets can use those three quarters as a blueprint for how to stay with the Atlantic Division leaders, but acknowledged that there’s little margin for error and that they have to extend that play for all 48 minutes.

“[We have to] try to play hard for 48 minutes,” Trevor Booker said Tuesday. “I think the last game we ran out of gas, so hopefully in this game we can sustain 48 minutes of hard play. Last game we had a back-to-back and yesterday we had off, so today we should have a little bit more energy.”

Lopez will be well-rested after sitting out against Houston Rockets on Sunday night. The Nets’ 7-footer has averaged 21.4 ppg in his career against Toronto and is averaging 21.5 in his last four games.

“Just having him out on the court is going to make everyone else more confident and we feel a lot better,” Booker said. “Anytime your legs are fresh, you’re going to feel good out there.”

The Nets are looking to bust a 10-game losing streak while the Raptors bring a three-game winning streak into Barclays Center.

The Raptors appear to be back on track after going through a 2-5 stretch around the New Year. They still boast the dangerous backcourt of DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, whom the Nets will look to contain. DeRozan did some real damage in the teams’ last meeting, going off for 19 points in the third quarter, while Lowry dropped 10 in the fourth quarter as the Raptors pulled away. DeRozan was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday.