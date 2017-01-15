Preview: Nets vs. Rockets

Brooklyn Nets (8-31) vs Houston Rockets (31-11)

6 p.m. Barclays Center – Jeremy Lin Bobblehead Night

TV: YES Network

Radio: WCBS 880 AM

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to snap a nine-game losing streak on Sunday when they host the Houston Rockets at Barclays Center.

The Nets put together three strong quarters against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night, but saw a one-point deficit stretch into a 19-point loss in the fourth quarter. The sour ending spoiled a solid foundation and the Nets said it’s about building on the first three quarters.

“I think we did a great job the first three quarters playing great defense,” Bojan Bogdanovic said on Friday. “We didn’t let them get too many offensive rebounds and then in the fourth quarter we missed a couple shots and gave them many opportunities for fast breaks.”

“We have to extend those good minutes that we play,” Bogdanovic added.

The Nets matched a season-high with 17 three-pointers (17-of-36) on Friday night and recorded their second-most assists in a game (26) this season.

Isaiah Whitehead (sprained left knee) is probable to return after missing Friday night’s game in Toronto. Whitehead has been the team’s starting point guard with Jeremy Lin out. Spencer Dinwiddie started in Whitehead’s place on Friday night.

Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) will miss his 10th straight game.

The Nets and Rockets meet for the second time this season, with Brooklyn aiming for a season-series split with Houston.

The Nets staged a thrilling comeback in the previous matchup, erasing a 15-point deficit to tie the game 118-118 with 39.8 seconds to play. Houston wound up scoring the final four points in a 122-118 Nets loss.

After winning nine straight games, the Rockets have suffered back-to-back losses and enter the game on a two-game slide. Still, at 31-11, the Rockets are one of only three teams with 30+ wins this season.

James Harden continues to do it all for the Rockets, having an MVP-caliber season. Harden is the NBA’s third-leading scorer with 28.6 ppg, the NBA’s league leader with 11.7 apg and leads the Rockets with 8.2 rpg.