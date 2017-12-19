Brooklyn Nets learn some tricks from Harlem Globetrotters

The Brooklyn Nets got a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters at practice on Tuesday and learned some new tricks in the process.

The famous touring basketball team, which makes a stop at Barclays Center on Dec. 26, treated Nets players Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy to a few drills, including behind-the-back passes, dribble moves and four-pointers.

Here’s the best of the Globbies’ time at HSS: