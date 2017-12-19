Headline
Brooklyn Nets learn some tricks from Harlem Globetrotters
The famed touring basketball team visited the Nets in practice and showed off some moves
The Brooklyn Nets got a visit from the Harlem Globetrotters at practice on Tuesday and learned some new tricks in the process.
The famous touring basketball team, which makes a stop at Barclays Center on Dec. 26, treated Nets players Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen and Quincy Acy to a few drills, including behind-the-back passes, dribble moves and four-pointers.
Here’s the best of the Globbies’ time at HSS:
.@_bigjayy_ learning a few tricks from the @Globies! pic.twitter.com/2OSgqaAY4J— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 19, 2017
Thanks for stopping by, @Globies! pic.twitter.com/i2MpMy9bp2— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 19, 2017