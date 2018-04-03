Brooklyn Nets' Dante Cunningham Gets Last Laugh as Villanova Wins NCAA Title

PHILADELPHIA – There was plenty of trash talk in the Nets’ locker room throughout March Madness – even head coach Kenny Atkinson got involved as he openly rooted against Kansas. Villanova alum Dante Cunningham remained mostly quiet throughout the entire tournament, but the smile on his face said it all on Tuesday.

“Villanova always…we let our actions talk louder than [words],” Cunningham told BrooklynNets.com with a confident grin. “So I let the guys talk, have their fun…Like I said, let your actions speak louder than your words. We did that.”

Villanova captured its second NCAA Tournament win in three years, crushing Michigan 79-62 in Monday’s final. Prior to the Nets’ game against the Sixers, Cunningham was seen walking through the halls of Wells Fargo Center holding up his old Villanova No. 33 jersey. After spending almost a month of mostly keeping to himself, he could finally have some fun at his teammates’ expense – especially boastful Michigan alum Caris LeVert.

“I don’t think he’s talking to me right now,” Cunningham said, looking at LeVert’s empty locker. “He just keeps on looking at me with disgust.”

Jokes aside, the veteran forward is happy for his school and believes his former college coach, Jay Wright, deserves to be mentioned among the likes of elite college coaches like Mike Krzyzewski and Jim Boeheim.

“The Dukes and the UCLAs, they had their runs earlier I guess before coach Wright,” Cunningham said. “He’s become the new era…[Villanova] is a team that rings bells now.”