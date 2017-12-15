Filling Plates For Thanksgiving

The Brooklyn Nets took part in ensuring Brooklyn families had a fulfilling Thanksgiving dinner.

“It’s a great thing to be able to give back to the community,” said Tyler Zeller. “We’ve been blessed with so much to be able to give back to them and be able to help them have Thanksgiving.”

Zeller was on hand with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Allen Crabbe and Timofey Mozgov to distribute Thanksgiving essentials, including turkeys, potatoes, stuffing and more, to families at Bed-Stuy Campaign Against Hunger.

“I know how much the community means to each other and how big it is to improve the community,” said Hollis-Jefferson. “I’m all for whatever it takes to give back, to be a part of it. It’s something that’s near and dear to my heart to be able to do these types of things. Just to be able to see their smiles and see how much they care, it goes a long way.”

Rookie Jarrett Allen brought a unique twist to Thanksgiving shopping. Hosting 25 children from Elmcor Youth and Adult Activities Inc., Allen provided each child with a $70 budget for them to fill out their shopping lists, adding an educational aspect to the experience.