Nets Refurbish and Reopen Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Courts

Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment CEO Brett Yormark, Nets general manager Sean Marks, head coach Kenny Atkinson and players D’Angelo Russell, DeMarre Carroll, Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen joined the community for the ribbon-cutting of refurbished basketball courts at Nicholas Naquan Heyward Jr. Park at Brooklyn’s Gowanus Houses.

The $324,000 project was funded by the Nets, giving the courts their first major renovation in over 25 years. The park’s two courts were completely repaved, painted and color sealed, and are now ADA-accessible. Fencing, benches, nets, hoops and backboards were all replaced, and drinking fountains with bottle-fillers were installed.

“It looks like an indoor court,” said LeVert of the quality of the improvements to the park.

The Nets players led a clinic for local kids on the new courts following remarks from Yormark, Nicholas Naquan Heyward Sr., Brooklyn Borough Parks Commissioner Martin Maher and elected representatives.

Carroll appreciated the tribute to Heyward Jr. and the work done by his team to get the park renovated.

“It has a lot of meaning to it. It’s very powerful,” Carroll said. “It’s also very powerful for the Brooklyn Nets organization to come out here and help something that has so much meaning.”