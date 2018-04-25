Brooklyn Nets Season Review: D’Angelo Russell

THE NUMBERS

THE SEASON

D’Angelo Russell’s first season on the court with the Nets can roughly be broken up into three sections: the three weeks at the start of the season before a knee injury that cost him 32 games, the first month after his return, which began with a minutes restriction and saw him coming off the bench, and his return to the starting lineup beginning on Feb. 22.

“All around I feel like it was a wavy season, up and down,” said Russell. “A lot of adversity happened that we couldn’t really control, but I think we did as well as we could. For myself, could always be better. Learning myself as a player better and better, so I feel like going into the offseason I have a better feeling what I can do to better myself.”

Brooklyn’s big summer acquisition dazzled in his debut, pouring in 30 points while shooting 4-of-8 from 3-point range and 12-of-22 overall in the season opener against the Pacers. Two nights later he came up with some big shots late to help clinch a home-opening win against Orlando. The fast start continued. Over his first 12 games, Russell averaged 20.9 points, 5.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. But his 26-point night at Utah on Nov. 11 – on 10-17 shooting – was his last game for two months.

After arthroscopic knee surgery, Russell returned on Jan. 19 and played fewer than 15 minutes in his first three games back. In game six, he had 22 points in just 16 minutes in a win over Philadelphia. After averaging 18.3 points over a three-game stretch from Feb. 12-14, Russell returned to the starting lineup with 19 points, five assists and four rebounds against Charlotte on Feb. 22 in Brooklyn’s first game after the All-Star break.

"I just want to get better every year, I don’t know what my ceiling is." D'Angelo Russell

From there through the end of the season, Russell averaged 15.5 points and 6.0 assists per game. Perhaps most encouraging was his 36-percent shooting from 3-point range during that stretch. Russell shot just 30 percent from deep over the first, pre-injury phase of his season after shooting 35 percent during his first two seasons in Los Angeles.

There was no shortage of dazzling games from the mercurial lefty. His season high came early with 33 points against Phoenix on Oct. 31. In March he followed up a 26-point game against Philadelphia with 32 points against Toronto, making his first six 3-pointers. Russell registered the first Nets triple-double in eight years with 18 points, and season highs of 13 assists and 11 rebounds against Toronto on March 23, and two games later had 16 points and 12 assists in a win at Orlando.

Russell’s injury, his minutes restriction upon his return, and Brooklyn’s deep backcourt rotation limited his overall impact. His 25.8 minutes per game were the lowest of his three NBA seasons, but his per-36 numbers – 21.8 points, 7.3 assists, 5.6 rebounds – were all career highs.

“I just want to get better every year,” said Russell. “I don’t know what my ceiling is. I feel like a lot of guys come out, just from the norm of the league watching guys throughout the years, you see guys come out of nowhere, you see guys, they’re in their prime that you never even knew you had a prime. I just want to get better every year and go from there.”

PLUS/MINUS

In finishing the season with a team-leading 15.6 points per game plus 5.2 assists per game, Russell flashed the attributes that are a prerequisite for a premier lead guard in the modern NBA – the ability to create his own shots and to create for others.

His usage rate of 30.1 was far and away the team’s highest (Caris LeVert was next with 22.4) and was in fact a top-15 number in the league. With that and the team’s high pace, Russell turned it over 3.0 times per game, and the team’s high turnover rate was a consistent point of emphasis from coach Kenny Atkinson throughout the season. In addition to necessary defensive improvement, the next step for Russell on the offensive end is efficiency: cutting back on those turnovers and increasing his field goal percentages.