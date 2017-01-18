Brooklyn Heroes - William Garner & Corey Graves

William Garner & Corey Graves

Officers William Garner and Corey Graves, both of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx, NY have served our city for 5 and 3 years respectively. During this time, officer’s Garner and Graves have demonstrated true commitment both to their jobs and to their community.

During the course of their duties, these officers been involved in multiple harrowing incidents, including one in recent months, where officer Graves was able to successfully affect an arrest of a suspect armed with a firearm. Officers Graves and Garner have also spent much of their personal time visiting children at local schools, speaking to the students and teaching them about the NY Police Department.