Thomas Morkan

Friday, March 17, 2017

Captain Thomas Morkan of Simsbury, Connecticut, has served in the United Coast Guard since 1991.

Captain Morkan is currently the Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard Sector New York, based at Fort Wadsworth, Staten Island, where he is responsible with ensuring the safety and security of the Port of New York and New Jersey.

For his service, Captain Morkan has received multiple awards and commendations including: the Meritorious Service Medal, Commendation Medal, Achievement Medal, and is considered a permanent Coast Guard Cutterman, having served more than seven years of sea duty.