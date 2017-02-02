Sita Kaba

Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Sergeant Sita Kaba of NY, NY served in the United States Army from 2006-2010.

During this time, Sergeant Kaba was deployed overseas to Iraq and Kuwait, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, focusing on logistics coordination.

For his service, Sergeant Kaba has received numerous awards and commendations including: The Iraq Combat Medal, two Army good conduct medals, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Achievement Medal.