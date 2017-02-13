Robert Vicci

Friday, February 10, 2017

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Robert Vicci of Long Valley, New Jersey, served in the United States Army from 1976 through 2009.

During this time, Lieutenant Colonel Vicci served overseas in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, as an Army Blackhawk helicopter pilot and commander, where he flew over 30 missions.

For his service, Lieutenant Colonel Vicci has received multiple awards and commendations including: the Bronze Star, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.

Lieutenant Colonel Vicci is joined today by his wife, Nanette.