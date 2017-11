Reggie Feliz

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Retired Sergeant Reggie Feliz of Bronx, New York, served in the United States Marines from 2008 through 2012.

During this time, Sergeant Feliz worked on aircrafts at the Air Station based in Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego, California.

For his service, Sergeant Feliz has received the Good Conduct Medal.