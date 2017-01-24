Pablo Rivera

Monday, January 23, 2017

Sergeant First Class Pablo Rivera of Brooklyn, NY served in the United States Army since his entry in 1998.

During this time, Sergeant Rivera was deployed overseas to Iraq, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, serving as an infantry man.

For his service, Sergeant Rivera has received multiple medals and commendations, including: The Combat Infantry Badge, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.