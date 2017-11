Mike Pelak

Sunday, February 5, 2017

Sergeant Mike Pelak of Jersey City, NJ served in the United States Army from 2008 to 2013.

During this time, Sergeant Pelak was deployed overseas during Operation Enduring Freedom.

For his service, Sergeant Pelak been awarded numerous medals and commendations including: The Combat Action Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, and The NATO Ribbon.