Mark Tyree

Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Retired Master Sergeant Mark Tyree of Medford, New York, served in the United States Army National Guard from 1985 through 2007.

During this time, Master Sergeant Tyree served overseas in Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, concentrating on Aviation Operations.

For his service, Master Sergeant Tyree has received multiple awards and commendations including: The Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Overseas Service Medal.