Luis Matos

Monday, February 13, 2017

Retired Sergeant Luis Matos, of Staten Island, New York, served in the United States Army from 2000, through 2009.

During this time, Sergeant Matos served as a 9/11 first responder, and also spent time overseas in Iraq, as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

For his service, Sergeant Matos has received multiple awards and commendations including: the Combat Infantry Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, and the NY State Defense of Liberty Medal.