Leon Carole

Friday, February 3, 2017

Specialist Leon Carole of Queens, NY served in the United States Army from 2002-2005.

During this time, Specialist Carole was deployed overseas as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom, where he served as an infantryman.

For his service, Specialist Carole has received numerous awards and commendations including: The Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Overseas Service Bar and the Combat Infantryman's Badge.