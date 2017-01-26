Joshua Maarleveld

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Staff Sergeant Joshua Maarleveld of Hoboken, NJ has been in the United States Marine Corps for 16 years and continues to serve today.

Staff Sergeant Maarleveld was part of the first wave of combat operations in Iraqi Freedom and has also served in Japan, Norway, and Mongolia. He is currently stationed in Indian Head Maryland, as part of Chemical Biological Incident Response Force.

For his service, Staff Sergeant Maarleveld has received multiple awards and commendations including: The Joint Service Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, National Defense Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal.