Jack Laub

Sunday, April 2, 2017

Lieutenant Laub was born in Brooklyn and served in the Merchant Marines during WWII from 1944 to 1946.

For his service and devotion to the United States in the liberation of France during WWII, Lieutenant Laub was conferred the honor of "Chevalier" of the Legion of Honor, one of the highest honors awarded in France. Lieutenant Laub was discharged as a Lieutenant Senior Grade in 1946 as a Staff Officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. After returning from service, Lieutenant Laub was awarded a basketball scholarship by the University of Cincinnati. He was drafted to the NBA by the Baltimore Bullets and later acquired by the Scranton Minors, who won two championships during his tenure. Following his accomplished basketball career, he worked for five decades in the pharmaceutical industry and was honored for his role in making prescription drugs more affordable.

Among his many accolades, Lieutenant Laub has also been inducted to four hall of fames, including: the Brooklyn Jewish Hall of Fame, City College of New Work Athletic Hall of Fame, University of Cincinnati Athletics Hall of Fame, and the National Jewish Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.