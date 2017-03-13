Erick Torres

Sunday, March 12, 2017

Retired Sergeant Erick Torres of Islandia, New York, actively served in the United States Marine Corps from 1992 through 1996, and the Marine Corp Reserve from 1996 to 1999.

During this time, Sergeant Torres served overseas with the 3rd Battalion 8th Marines in the Mediterranean & Adriatic Sea, as well as in the Caribbean and Haiti. While serving with the 2nd Battalion 25th Marines, Sergeant Torres conducted reconnaissance patrols during JTF-6 Counter-Drug Operations along the Arizona-Mexico borders.