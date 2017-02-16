Edil Cahroar

Wednesday, February 15, 2017

Retired Specialist Edil Cahroar of Bronx, New York, served in the United States Army National Guard from 2004 through 2010, and the Army Reserve from 2010 to 2016.

During this time, Specialist Edil served overseas where he has participated in 43 Combat Missions.

For his service, Specialist Edil has received the ARCOM award, which is awarded to any member of the Armed Forces who distinguishes himself or herself by heroism, meritorious achievement, or meritorious service.