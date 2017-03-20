Dominick Barbera

Seaman 1st Class Dominick Barbera from Paramus, New Jersey, served in the United States Navy during World War II.

During this time, Seaman 1st Class Dominick Barbera served overseas in the Pacific Theatre, where he is a survivor of a Japanese Kamikaze attack.

For his service, Seaman 1st Class Dominick Barbera has received the following medals and commendations: 8 Battle Stars, Bronze Star, the Presidential Unit Citation, and the Liberation of Philippines Medal.