Brooklyn Nets Announce Preseason Schedule

BROOKLYN (August 2, 2017) – The Brooklyn Nets will open the 2017-18 campaign with a four-game preseason schedule, which includes two games at Barclays Center and one contest at NYCB Live, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

The preseason schedule tips off on October 3 when the Nets travel to Madison Square Garden to take on the New York Knicks. The Nets will round out their preseason slate with three home games, beginning with an October 5 matchup with the Miami Heat and an October 8 tilt with the New York Knicks at Barclays Center, and concluding with an October 11 contest against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Coliseum. All four games will be played at 7:30 p.m.

Season ticket memberships and partial plans are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 718-NETS-TIX or by logging onto brooklynnets.com/tickets.

The complete preseason schedule is listed below: