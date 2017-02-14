The Nets closed the 1980s with the worst record of their first 14 NBA seasons, giving them a prize to get the 1990s started the right way: with the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

With it, they grabbed Syracuse forward Derrick Coleman. With the franchise sporting a new logo and uniforms, Coleman led the team into a new era as he was named the NBA’s Rookie of the Year after averaging 18.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

“He had more tools than anyone with that size; 6-10, ambidextrous,” said Herb Turetzky, the Nets’ official scorer since their inaugural season. “He’d throw full-court passes with either hand. There was nothing he couldn’t do. He’d shoot 15-foot jump shots with the right hand. Rebound, pass, dribble. There was nothing he couldn’t do when he wanted to do it.”

In the first six months of 1991, the Nets added two more pieces that would fit with Coleman to fuel a quick turnaround. Croatian sharpshooter Drazen Petrovic came in a trade with Portland in January. In June, point guard Kenny Anderson, a New York high school legend at Archbishop Molloy, was selected with the second pick in the NBA Draft.

The Nets improved by 14 wins in 1991-92, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 1986. The following summer saw the arrival of two-time NBA champion Chuck Daly as head coach, fresh off his gold-medal trip to the Barcelona Olympics with the Dream Team.

In 1992-93, Coleman averaged a career high 20.7 points with 11.2 rebounds per game. Anderson, in his first season as a full-time starter, averaged 16.9 points with 8.2 assists per game.

Petrovic, who had come into his own the year before, averaged 22.3 points per game, was third in the NBA shooting 45 percent from 3-point range and, along with Coleman, was named to the All-NBA third team, the franchise’s first All-NBA selections since Buck Williams 10 years earlier.

But in June 1993 Petrovic, a free agent, was tragically killed in a car accident in Germany. He was 28 years old.

“He was the future,” said Turetzky. “Even though there were a lot of thoughts he wasn’t coming back, he did indicate to us that he felt he was. And I hoped he was. We loved having him here and he loved being here.”

The Nets returned to the playoffs in 1994, finishing 45-37, their most wins in a decade and the second-best record in their NBA history to that point. Anderson notched career highs with 18.8 points and 9.6 assists per game. Both Anderson and Coleman were selected to start in the NBA All-Star Game, the first Nets to do so.

But Daly resigned after the season, the Nets missed the playoffs in 1995, and during the 1995-96 season both Coleman and Anderson were traded.

John Calipari arrived as head coach after the 1996 season, and in 1997-98 the Nets improved by 17 wins to finish 43-39 and return to the playoffs.

The Nets’ leading scorer in 1997-98 was rookie forward Keith Van Horn, acquired in an eight-player draft night trade after being selected second overall. Guard Kerry Kittles, the Nets’ first round pick a year earlier, was third in scoring with 17.2 points per game. Jayson Williams averaged 12.9 points and 13.6 rebounds, second in the NBA.

Calipari’s tenure ended after a dismal start to the 1998-99 season, but in Kittles and Van Horn the Nets had two of the pieces in place that would soon spark a revival.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHTS

DERRICK COLEMAN

The No. 1 pick in the 1990 NBA Draft, Coleman was named the league’s Rookie of the Year in 1991. By his third year, Coleman had helped lead the Nets back to the playoffs, posting a career high 20.7 points with 11.2 rebounds per game in 1992-93. He was named to the All-NBA third team in 1993 and 1994. In 1993-94, Coleman was selected as a starter in the NBA All-Star Game. Over five seasons with the Nets, Coleman averaged 19.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game.

KENNY ANDERSON

From the 1992-93 through 1994-95 seasons, Anderson ranked third among all NBA players with 9.2 assists per game while averaging 17.9 points per game. The second overall pick of the 1991 NBA Draft, Anderson helped lead the Nets to three straight playoff appearances and was named to start the 1994 NBA All-Star Game. In four-plus seasons with the Nets, Anderson averaged 15.3 points and 7.8 assists per game. He ranks third in franchise history in assists per game.

KERRY KITTLES

Kittles ranks second in Nets history in 3-pointers made. Selected eighth overall in the 1996 NBA Draft, he averaged a career-high 17.2 points in 1997-98 while shooting 42 percent from 3-point range. Kittles played seven seasons for the Nets, missing the 2000-01 season due to injury, and helped lead the team to consecutive NBA Finals appearances in 2002 and 2003. He averaged 14.3 points and shot 38 percent from 3-point range in his Nets career.

KEITH VAN HORN

The No. 2 pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, acquired in a draft-night trade, Van Horn helped lead the Nets back to the playoffs in his rookie season with a team-leading 19.7 points per game. He started all but two games he played for the Nets over five seasons, including 81 games during the Eastern Conference championship season in 2001-02. Van Horn averaged a career-high 21.8 points in 1998-99 and as a Net averaged 18.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

IN THE 90S: A TIMELINE

1990

• Nets select Syracuse’s Derrick Coleman with No. 1 pick in NBA Draft

1991

• Drazen Petrovic acquired in trade

• Derrick Coleman named Rookie of the Year

• Kenny Anderson selected with No. 2 pick in NBA Draft

1992

• Nets return to NBA Playoffs for first time since 1986

• Two-time NBA champion and Dream Team coach Chuck Daly takes over Nets

1993

• Drazen Petrovic and Derrick Coleman named third team All-NBA

1994

• Kenny Anderson and Derrick Coleman elected to start in NBA All-Star Game

• Derrick Coleman named third team All-NBA

1996

• John Calipari hired as head coach and Executive VP of basketball operations

1997

• Nets acquire No. 2 overall pick Keith Van Horn in eight-player, draft-night deal with Philadelphia

1998

• Nets finish 43-39 to return to playoffs, losing to eventual champion Bulls in first round

1999