2018 NBA team Media Day livestream schedule

Below is a complete schedule of livestream coverage for Media Day.

Sept. 21: Media Day Livestreaming

All times Eastern Standard (ET)

Noon to 5 p.m. -- Dallas Mavericks (also on Twitter)



Sept. 24: Media Day Livestreaming

All times Eastern Standard (ET)

10 a.m. to TBA -- Indiana Pacers (also on Facebook and Twitter)

10 a.m. to TBA -- Washington Wizards (also on Facebook)

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- Charlotte Hornets (also on Facebook and Twitter)

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. -- Atlanta Hawks (also on Facebook)

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Memphis Grizzlies

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. -- Boston Celtics (also on Facebook)

Noon to 3 p.m. -- Milwaukee Bucks (also on Twitch and Twitter)

Noon to 2 p.m. -- New York Knicks (also on Facebook and YouTube)

12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. -- Cleveland Cavaliers (also on Facebook)

1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. -- Minnesota Timberwolves

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. -- Detroit Pistons (also on Facebook)

1 p.m. to TBA -- Oklahoma City Thunder

3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. -- Los Angeles Lakers (also on Facebook)

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- Golden State Warriors (also on Facebook & Zoom)

3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. -- Chicago Bulls (also on Facebook)

4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. -- Utah Jazz (also on Facebook and YouTube)

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Portland Trail Blazers (also on Facebook)

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. -- Sacramento Kings



Teams not scheduled to stream Media Day: Philadelphia 76ers (on Sep. 21); Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, LA Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors (on Sep. 24).

The first exhibition game of the NBA preseason is on Sept. 28 when the Philadelphia 76ers host Melbourne United (7 p.m. ET) and the Boston Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets (7:30 ET) .

> Complete preseason schedule

The NBA regular season begins on Oct. 16.