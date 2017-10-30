NBA Fan Code of Conduct

The National Basketball Association and team arenas are committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable sports & entertainment experience. NBA fans have a right to expect an environment where:

• Players will respect and appreciate each and every fan.

• Guests will be treated in a consistent, professional and courteous manner by all arena and team personnel.

• Guests will enjoy the basketball experience free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language or obscene gestures.

• Guests will consume alcoholic beverages in a responsible manner. Intervention with an impaired, intoxicated or underage guest will be handled in a prompt and safe manner.

• Guests will sit only in their ticketed seats and show their tickets when requested.

• Guests will not engage in fighting, throwing objects or attempting to enter the court, and those who engage in any of these actions will immediately be ejected from the game.

• Guests will smoke in designated smoking areas only.

• There will not be any obscene or indecent messages on signs or clothing.

• Guests will comply with requests from arena staff regarding arena operations and emergency response procedures.

The arena staff has been trained to intervene where necessary to help ensure that the above expectations are met, and guests are encouraged to report any inappropriate behavior to the nearest usher, security guard or guest services staff member. Guests who choose not to adhere to these provisions will be subject to ejection without refund and revocation of season tickets and may also be in violation of city ordinances resulting in possible arrest and prosecution.

The NBA and team arenas thank you for adhering to the provisions of the NBA Fan Code of Conduct