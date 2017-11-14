Who Was Your Favorite Athlete Growing Up?
Elfrid Payton
Allen Iverson & Deion Sanders – “Iverson was just somebody that did it his way, wasn’t really apologetic about it, somebody that always competed at a high level. And then 'Primetime,' somebody a little different than me because he was much flashier but he was fun to watch.”
Wes Iwundu
LeBron James – “The way he carried himself as a professional, on and off the court. The way he played for his teammates, getting everybody involved. I always watched his game a lot.”
Terrence Ross
Kobe Bryant – “I was born in Long Beach, lived in southern California until I was in about sixth grade. So I grew up watching Kobe and saw the championships he won.”
Marreese Speights
Randy Moss – “Always liked watching Randy Moss play football, one of the best players to ever play.”
Arron Afflalo
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Floyd Mayweather – “As a basketball player, you’re going to watch other basketball players. I’ve always admired Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant from a basketball standpoint. Other athletes of excellence also like Floyd Mayweather.”