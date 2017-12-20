What is your favorite college memory?
Wes Iwundu
Kansas State – “Graduating. After being in school for four years, finally getting that degree. The whole thing I worked for was getting a degree after four years. Also, making it this far in basketball with the NBA is my favorite memory.”
D.J. Augustin
Texas – “Just the brotherhood with the guys we had there. Being together all the time, going through the same stuff as being young kids coming into a different life. Going through all that together.”
Shelvin Mack
Butler – “Going to the second Final Four. That was the year no one expected us to do anything. We kind of struggled at the beginning of the year, then put it together and we made a good run.”
Nikola Vucevic
USC – “Basketball (wise), when we went to the tournament. That’s the biggest stage for college basketball. Freshman year we went to the second round, lost to Michigan State, they went to the championship game. My junior year we lost to VCU, they went to the Final Four. The whole excitement around it. Then, just the whole college experience. There are 30-to-40,000 people all your age. You get to meet so many people. It was a great experience overall.”
Jonathan Isaac
Florida State – “My favorite college memory was beating Virginia at Virginia, (Dwayne) Bacon making a game winner from the left wing. It (college experience) was so short but so memorable at the same time. Team really grew. We didn’t lose any home games so it was always great to play at home.”