Magic's Top Storylines: Elfrid Payton Makes Big Difference

Posted: Nov 13, 2017

When Elfrid Payton and D.J. Augustin have both been out of the lineup this season, the Magic have been outscored by a combined 56 points and have shot 40.9 percent from the field and 28 percent from 3-point range.

Payton’s strengths coincide with how the Magic want to play and how they are most effective. A top-flight controller in an up-tempo offense and a catalyst in transition because of his excellent court vision and instincts, E.P. makes everything easier for his teammates.

Payton returned following an eight-game absence but sat out in Denver after feeling some soreness in his hamstring. Augustin has been out since injuring his hamstring in Memphis on Nov. 1.

