Magic's Top Storylines: Elfrid Payton Close to Returning

Elfrid Payton has been participating in practices since Saturday and there’s optimism he may be ready to return for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks. Payton injured his hamstring during Orlando’s second game of the season in Brooklyn and has missed the last eight games.

The absence of Payton (and D.J. Augustin in more recent games) has clearly had an adverse effect on the Magic’s goal to push the pace and play an up-tempo style. The four-year veteran appeared in all 82 games in two of his first three years in the NBA.