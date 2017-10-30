Magic's Top Storylines: Hot 3-Point Shooting

The Magic have made at least eight 3-pointers in each of their first six games and 11 or more in four of them. Orlando ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage (43.5) and fourth in threes made (12.2).

Nikola Vucevic has become a reliable stretch five. Aaron Gordon and Jonathon Simmons look much more confident with their outside shot. Evan Fournier has been remarkably efficient. Crisp ball movement, unselfishness and patience on the offensive end has played a role as well.