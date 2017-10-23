Magic's Top Storylines: #4 Sharing the Ball

Frank Vogel has been extremely encouraged by his team’s unselfishness and patience. The Magic are not settling. Instead, they are sharing the ball and making smart passes. Orlando ranks second in the NBA in assists and sixth in field goal percentage.

What has also spurred the Magic is their fast pace. The up-tempo style suits this team, even with Elfrid Payton and Aaron Gordon sidelined. The Terrence Ross trade around the All-Star break last year made a big difference and it’s showing even more at the start of this season.