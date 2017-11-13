Magic's Top Storylines: Terrence Ross Back in Rhythm

You knew eventually Terrence Ross would snap out of his shooting struggles. Over the last three games, Ross is shooting 61.5 percent (8-of-13) from 3-point range.

Perhaps most praiseworthy about Ross is that he didn’t let tough shooting nights affect his confidence or composure. As all good shooters are supposed to do, he just kept shooting.

Ross, who the Magic acquired from the Raptors right before last season’s All-Star break, has also played outstanding defense this season. Opponents are shooting just 38.5 percent from the field when he is the closest defender.