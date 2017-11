Elfrid Payton hasn’t been the only Magic point guard to go down with a hamstring injury. D.J. Augustin strained his hamstring in Memphis when he landed awkwardly after converting on a breakaway layup. There’s still no timetable for his return.

Augustin, who is the Magic’s most reliable 3-point shooting point guard, did a solid job in a starting role filling in for the injured Payton. He led Orlando to a 5-1 record during that stretch.