Magic's Top Storylines: Elfrid Payton's Status

While still out of the lineup because of a strained hamstring, Elfrid Payton is said to be making good progress in his recovery. The injury occurred during the Magic’s second game of the season in Brooklyn. It’s still unclear when he will return. He is not expected to suit up on the team’s current road trip which wraps up in Memphis on Wednesday.

Having a healthy Payton will allow the Magic to play their preferred style. Orlando wants to be an up-tempo team, which suits E.P.’s strengths. The Magic were without Jonathan Isaac in the game against the Hornets due to illness.