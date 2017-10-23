Magic's Top Storylines: #3 Early Injuries

The injury bug bit the Magic during the first week of the season. Aaron Gordon sprained his ankle in the opener against the Heat and was out in Brooklyn and Cleveland. Elfrid Payton left the game versus the Nets with a hamstring injury and sat out against the Cavs. His MRI showed mild to moderate damage. Both are day-to-day.

Jonathan Isaac started in place of Gordon in the two games he was absent. D.J. Augustin filled in for Payton in the win over the Cavs. Jonathon Simmons handled some point guard duties in that game as well.