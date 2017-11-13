Magic's Top Storylines: Is Aaron Gordon NBA's Most Improved Player?

Aaron Gordon is making a strong early case to win the Most Improved Player Award, and it’s mostly because of his extraordinarily enhanced 3-point shooting. Entering Monday’s action, Gordon ranked first in the NBA in 3-point percentage (55.3 percent) with a minimum of 10 attempts.

The continuity he and Elfrid Payton have is quite remarkable. Gordon is shooting 7-of-8 from the field this season when the pass was delivered by Payton. It’s not just alley-oops, either, though that has become a staple between the pair.