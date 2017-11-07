Magic's Top Storylines: Injuries Hinder Magic's Pace

The Magic just couldn’t play at their preferred pace the last two games against the Bulls and Celtics without their top two point guards. In the first eight games when Orlando went 6-2, the Magic ranked third in the league in pace and fifth in player impact estimate (PIE). In these last two games – both lopsided losses – Orlando’s pace and PIE dropped substantially.

Frank Vogel experimented with Jonathon Simmons as the starting point guard against Boston and defensively he did an admirable job against Kyrie Irving, who was limited to 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor.