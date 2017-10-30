Magic's Top Storylines: Evan Fournier Impressive

Evan Fournier is playing at an All-Star level. He has scored over 20 points in five of the first six games and is shooting 55 percent from 3-point range. He’s also dished out four or more assists in four games and has kept his turnovers down.

Now in his fourth season with the Magic, Fournier has excellent footwork and body control and he’s extremely crafty when he attacks the hoop. The goal for him this year was to get back to being more efficient. Just two years ago, he was one of very few players to shoot at least 45 percent from the field, 40 percent from 3-point distance and 80 percent from the free throw line.