Magic's Top Storylines: #2 3-Point Shooting Excellence

The Magic have ranked toward the bottom of the league in each 3-point shooting category the last several years. It’s critical for this team to improve behind the arc, which was addressed during the offseason with some key acquisitions and extensive internal player development.

So far, and obviously it’s extremely early with a small sample size to fairly judge, the Magic have indeed sharpened up on the perimeter. They currently rank second in threes made and 3-point percentage. Orlando is also taking an abundance of threes, which insinuates crisp ball movement and little hesitation.