Magic's Top Storylines: Mixed Defensive Results

The Magic are a very complex defensive team. They rank second in the league in opponent 3-point percentage (31.7 percent) and fourth in opponent turnovers (16.5 per game). However, they also rank last in defending the paint (51.7 points) and 24th in opponent second chance points (13.8).

Rebounding has been an issue for this team in the early portion of the season, which is surprising because they ranked in the top 10 after the All-Star break in this category in 2016-17. Opponents are currently averaging 11.5 offensive rebounds against Orlando.