Magic's Top Storylines: Jonathan Isaac Showing Flashes

It’s extremely premature to come to any conclusions or sustainable judgments, but the 2017 rookie class has a chance to be one of the best in NBA history. Outside of a few players that are dealing with injury issues (like Markelle Fultz), we have seen many of these youngsters play significant roles for their respective teams.

The Magic’s 20-year-old prodigy, Jonathan Isaac, has shown flashes of what he can develop into as he blossoms. Particularly on defense where his length, athleticism and lateral quickness causes problems for opponents, Isaac has the physical tools and passion to evolve into one of the premier stoppers in the league.