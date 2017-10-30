Magic's Top Storylines: Aaron Gordon's Memorable Night

When Aaron Gordon exploded for a career-best 41 points against the Nets, it was the first time since the 1994-95 season that two Magic players scored 40 or more in the same season. Nikola Vucevic supplied 41 points when Orlando visited Brooklyn the prior week. Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway were the last pair to accomplish this.

What was also special about AG’s performance was the fact that he made all five of his 3-point attempts, including a go-ahead trey with 36 seconds left, and that he achieved this despite missing the prior two games with a sore ankle.