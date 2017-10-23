Magic's Top Storylines: #1 Nikola Vucevic Impressive

Since arriving in Orlando as part of the Dwight Howard trade in 2012, Nikola Vucevic has had many big games. Some of those performances are more memorable – such as the franchise-record 29 rebound game against the Heat and the game-winning shots versus the Lakers and Hawks.

Vucevic added two more to his resume during the first week of the season. He exploded for a career-high 41 points and made six 3-pointers in Brooklyn and one night later spearheaded a stunning victory in Cleveland with 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal.