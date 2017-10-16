Magic's Top Storylines: Regular Season Roster Determined

The Magic finalized their regular season opening night roster by waiving Damjan Rudez, Kalin Lucas, Rodney Purvis and Troy Caupain. They held onto Khem Birch, who showed during his limited minutes in the preseason that he is very athletic and agile and a very good shot blocker.

Frank Vogel’s rotation plans and team depth chart is still a little blurry. Jonathon Simmons played extremely well as a starter in the final three exhibition games while Terrence Ross sat out with a sore hamstring and the flu. Also, it remains to be seen whether D.J. Augustin or Shelvin Mack will be the primary backup point guard.