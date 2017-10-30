Magic's Top Performers vs. Pelicans: Evan Fournier

You can argue that Evan Fournier has been the best shooting guard (though he technically plays small forward currently) in the league in the early stages of the season. Sure, it’s a premature judgment and things change rapidly. But night in, night out, Fournier has been marvelous.

He delivered another terrific performance in Monday’s win with 20 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from 3-point range. He also dished out four assists and grabbed three rebounds. Now in his fourth season with the Magic, Fournier has scored 20 or more in six of the first seven games and is shooting 56 percent from downtown.