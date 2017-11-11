Magic's Top Performers vs. Suns: Jonathon Simmons

It’s probably too early to start projecting individual award favorites, but Jonathon Simmons is certainly a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate to this point of the season. The once G League tryout hopeful delivered another terrific effort with 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field. The Magic outscored the Suns by 26 when Simmons was on the floor.

When we look back at this past summer’s NBA transactions after the season is complete, it’s not absurd to think that the signing of Simmons will be regarded as the best free agent acquisition throughout the entire league.