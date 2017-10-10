Magic's Top Performers vs. Spurs: #4 Elfrid Payton

Filling up a stat sheet is Elfrid Payton’s specialty. He has a franchise-record eight triple-doubles in his career, including five from last season. EP was the best offensive rebounding point guard in the NBA after the All-Star break and he averaged 8.4 assists during those 24 games.

The up tempo style suits Payton’s strengths and it showed again in Tuesday’s preseason win. A scorer early, a facilitator late and feisty on defense throughout as he finished with 11 points, nine assists, four rebounds and four steals.